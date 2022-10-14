Latest ballot count in Juneau’s municipal election shows real estate disclosure repeal likely to pass

The latest unofficial ballot count for Juneau’s Oct. 4 municipal election show that a repeal to Juneau’s real estate disclosure mandate is likely, and a measure to fund a new city hall appears to have failed.

City election officials released the results of another round of ballot processing Friday night. The count now includes 9,046 of the 9,366 ballots received.

The Canvass Review Board — the local body that certifies election results — will meet this coming week and plans to finalize election results on Wednesday. They will process the remaining ballots and any more that arrive in the mail. They’ll also process responses to cure letters that were sent to voters whose ballots contained an error.

Proposition 4 asked voters whether to repeal measures that mandate the disclosure of real estate sales prices with the city assessor’s office. It’s poised to pass by more than 360 votes. Members of the local real estate industry led the repeal effort, while several members of the Assembly and city staff opposed it.

Another ballot measure, Proposition 1, asked voters to authorize the city to borrow up to $35 million to help pay for a new City Hall. “No” votes are ahead by 242.

Propositions 2 and 3 asked voters to approve funding measures for city parks and infrastructure improvements. Both measures will pass by more than 2,000 votes.

Three open seats on the Juneau Assembly went uncontested this year. Incumbents Wade Bryson, Greg Smith and Carole Triem will each serve another three-year term. They’ll be sworn in for their new terms at the Assembly meeting on Oct. 24.

This was the first local election where ballot counting took place in the city’s new ballot processing center. In 2020 and 2021, city staff used the city of Anchorage’s processing center.

The 9,046 ballots counted so far represents a voter turnout of 32.5%.