Oct. 12, 2022: KTOO’s new reporting fellow, Chen Chen, shares stories of Iran

When Chen Chen was 17, she spent two weeks road tripping through Iran. She gained lifelong lessons about what it means to become a woman in a world where patriarchy is avoidable no matter where you are. Protests against mandatory hijabs have sparked a need to share her experiences of being in Iran and learning the nuances to the country beyond its reputation for oppression of women.

“Since violence against women is extremely high in Alaska,” says Chen Chen. “I want to highlight solidarity in the global struggle for gender equality.” Chen Chen sits down with Sheli DeLaney on today’s show to share her stories of Iran, and will also talk with us about her new role as reporting fellow here at KTOO.

Also on today’s show, Blue Nagoon released their new album last week; we’ll hear some of the music and find out about the Juneau singers featured on vocals. The Juneau Symphony celebrates their 60th anniversary with a “Roaring 20s” themed gala this weekend, and the Audubon Society highlights their presentation and annual meeting on Thursday.

Guests: