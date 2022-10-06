KTOO

Black Awareness Association, Juneau | Juneau Afternoon

Christina Michelle hosts and moderates a discussion of today’s hot topics in Black culture

Culture Rich Conversations kicked off their third season with a live roundtable of guests discussing hot topics of Black culture (photo by Cheryl Snyder/KTOO)

Culture Rich Conversations is back for Season 3! It’s a brand-new season, with new topics, new guests, and the great interviews you’ve come to expect. The season’s premiere episode features a round table of very special guests discussing today’s hot topics in Black culture, with Christina Michelle as host and moderator.  Representing perspectives of Black Alaskans, this week’s guests share their takes on gospel music, Ketanji Brown Jackson, John Boyega’s dating preferences, police body cams and more.

Guests:

  • Natanya Booze
  • MoHagani Magnetek
  • RJ Bradley

 

