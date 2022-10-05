Hoonah’s unofficial election results show incumbents leading council race

The city of Hoonah released unofficial results from its Oct. 4 municipal election Tuesday night.

Two seats on the Hoonah City Council are open, with three candidates vying for a three-year term. Amelia Wilson and Bill Miller are currently in the lead, with Amy Hurtado about 20 votes behind Miller.

In Hoonah’s school board race, Bryce Tyler is in the lead, followed by Hurtado – who ran for both city council and school board. Write-in candidate Geri Cheslock is third.

There’s also a three-year seat open on the community’s liquor board. Sandy Howard was the only declared candidate.

City Clerk Jennifer Bidiman said she was still tabulating results on Wednesday. Their canvass review board plans to certify election results on Oct. 13.