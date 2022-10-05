Early Gustavus election results show new faces headed for city council

Gustavus has preliminary results from Tuesday’s local election.

The community of about 650 residents had three open city council seats on the ballot this year. Two of the seats are three-year terms and one is a one-year term.

Bradley Donald King is ahead of Shelley Owens by about 20 votes for one of the full term seats, and Janene Margaret Driscoll leads Paul Philip Dzubay by about 50 votes for the other.

For the one-year term, only a handful of votes separate Brian Mitchell Taylor and Noel Anne Farevaag.

City Clerk Karen Platt says she hopes to publish final election results by this weekend.