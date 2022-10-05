Artist Glo Ramirez, fly fishing films, helping youth cope with grief, and First Friday features

Glo Ramirez is a Puerto Rican artist and guest of Lingít Aaní for the last six years, where she has been regularly exhibiting her illustrated monster creations. She describes her style by saying “I make cute but cool stuff.” Her latest show opens this First Friday at the Alaska Robotics Gallery. Ramirez sits down with Sheli DeLaney to discuss art and more on this episode of Juneau Afternoon.

Also on today’s show, we’ll hear about return of the Fly Fishing Film Tour, brought to you by Trout Unlimited and back after a two-year hiatus. The Foundation for the End of Life Care will be here to talk about their workshop to help children and teens deal with grief. And we’ll get a rundown of this First Friday’s features from the JAHC.

Guests:

Jon Heifetz, president, Tongass Chapter of Trout Unlimited

Monica Southworth, board member, Tongass Chapter of Trout Unlimited

Seanna O’Sullivan, president, Foundation for End of Life Care

Hal Geiger, board member, Foundation for End of Life Care

Glo Ramirez, artist

Kathleen Harper, Juneau Arts & Humanities Council, Centennial Hall House Manager