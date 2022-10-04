On this Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, a musical time capsule from the year 1781, when a Spanish ship called the Malespina, sailed into Yakutat.

After Lingít singers sang to the Spaniards, one of its crew members, wrote down the notes to the song.

A trio of scholars believes this sheet music is proof that the Lingít sang in multi-part harmonies, long before contact with Western civilization.

One of them used a computer-generated program to recreate the harmonies, and then added layers of her own voice to make it sound more realistic.

On Juneau Afternoon, a look at how this discovery puts Lingít music in a new light.

Also on this program: What’s at stake this November, when voters will be asked to decide on whether Alaska should hold a constitutional convention.

Rhonda McBride hosts Thursday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Wednesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.