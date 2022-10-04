Interim Revenue Commissioner Deven Mitchell is new CEO of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.

The Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. board of trustees has named Deven Mitchell, the interim head of the Alaska Department of Revenue, as the corporation’s new CEO.

The board voted unanimously on Monday evening to approve the pick and direct interim CEO Valerie Mertz to open salary negotiations with Mitchell.

The decision came at the end of a special meeting that included hours of closed-door debate and a day of public interviews with three finalists.

Board chairman Ethan Schutt said Mitchell’s 30 years of state service, including time as head of the Alaska Municipal Bond Bank Authority and as the state’s debt manager, were important to the selection, as was his reputation for honesty in front of the Alaska Legislature.

“He’s got a long history representing the state in important and sometimes innovative financial matters. So that reputation and his reputation across the state and with the Legislature and across various administrations was very important to us,” Schutt said.

The board’s pick of Mitchell ended a 10-month replacement process required when the board fired former CEO Angela Rodell in December after a series of conflicts caused board members to lose confidence in Rodell.

Rodell claimed her firing was “political retribution” by the administration of Gov. Mike Dunleavy, but a special investigation ordered by the Alaska Legislature found last month that the governor did not order her dismissal.

“My bottom line is he is an excellent, excellent choice,” said Sen. Natasha von Imhof, R-Anchorage and chair of the Legislative Budget and Audit Committee, which has oversight of the Permanent Fund corporation.

Former Anchorage Republican state legislator Jennifer Johnston was among those who criticized Rodell’s firing and the length of time that the corporation went without a CEO.

On Tuesday, she said the selection of Cordova-born and Juneau-raised Mitchell is a good move.

“He’s lived in the state all of his life, and he understands Alaska and understands the long-term purpose of the fund, and he’s got a financial background. That’s what’s needed,” she said.

Mitchell has worked under multiple gubernatorial administrations, including Republican, Democratic and independent officials.

“I don’t feel like it’s a political appointment, and I think that’s very important,” Johnston said.

Mitchell’s start date and their salary are subject to negotiations with the corporation, but he is likely to be one of the state’s highest-paid employees when finished.

Rodell earned $386,513 in salary in 2021, not counting additional expenses. In a special meeting earlier this year, preliminary findings indicated Permanent Fund employees are underpaid when compared to similar positions in the Lower 48. An in-depth salary study was commissioned earlier this year.

The $72 billion Permanent Fund Corp. is Alaska’s most closely watched state-owned corporation because of its importance to the state economy. An annual transfer from the Permanent Fund to the state treasury represents between half and two-thirds of the state’s general purpose revenue, depending on the price of oil.

That transfer pays for government services and jobs that employ thousands of Alaskans, and it funds the annual Permanent Fund dividend.

Investments managed by Permanent Fund Corp. must return sufficient revenue to compensate for the annual transfer. If not, the amount of money available for dividends and services will decline over the long term, causing service cuts or tax increases.

Members of the board of trustees have previously said they believe the corporation’s CEO should primarily focus on managing staff, and investment decisions should be left to the corporation’s CIO, Marcus Frampton.

Mitchell lacks significant investment experience, and Schutt said that wasn’t an attribute the board was looking for.

He said the board wanted someone who could hire and build an investment team, and that Mitchell’s knowledge of state government and his relationship with the Legislature are positive attributes.

“It was very, very nice to have that package,” Schutt said.

To replace Rodell, the corporation’s board hired an executive search firm, People AK, on a $76,000 contract earlier this year, and that firm received between “120 and 130” applications, staff for the company said Monday.

Between “80 and 90 hit technical competency” based on a review of resumes and qualifications, and phone interviews narrowed the applicant pool to 10.

Those names were forwarded to a hiring committee that included APFC board members and staff, which narrowed the number of applicants to a final three, who were interviewed Monday.