It’s the last day to vote in Juneau’s municipal election

The deadline to vote in Juneau’s municipal election is Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Ballots can be placed in one of the dropboxes at the Douglas Library or the Statter Harbor parking lot in Auke Bay or returned in person to the vote center at the Mendenhall Library or City Hall downtown.

If you still plan to mail your ballot, keep in mind that you need to use a stamp and that your envelope must be postmarked by the end of the day. At this point, it’s strongly recommended that you take your ballot in person to the post office to get it postmarked on time.

The city will publish preliminary results on its website Tuesday night after polls close. Election staff will continue to process ballots and publish updated results again this Friday and next Friday. The canvas review board plans to certify election results by Wednesday, Oct. 19.

