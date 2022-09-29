KTOO

White House grants $13 million to help combat Alaska’s opioid crisis

In May 2022, the state packed 3,000 opioid overdose emergency kits and sent them across Alaska. In September, President Biden announced $13 million for Alaska to address opioid epidemic. (Image courtesy of Project HOPE.)

As part of National Recovery Month in September, the Biden Administration announced $1.5 billion in funding for states and Tribes to address the opioid epidemic.

Fifteen Tribal organizations across the state were granted a total of $9 million. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services will be getting $4 million.

The state’s plan for using the money includes increased syringe exchange programs and distribution of the overdose reversing drug naloxone. There are also plans for educating youth about substance abuse, including trauma-informed programs specifically for Alaska Native youth. The project is expected to serve a total of 300 clients and 2,240 providers over the course of two years.

