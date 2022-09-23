Newscast – Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

In this newscast:
- Police are investigating the killing of a 55-year-old Juneau woman found on a popular trail
- Voters weigh competing expectations of the effects of Juneau’s mandatory real estate sales price disclosure rule
- The Bureau of Land Management begins the scoping period for a supplemental environmental review of the proposed Ambler Road
- A state judge says Rep. David Eastman may be ineligible to hold public office because of his association with the Oath Keepers
- Another atmospheric river event is going to drench Southeast Alaska