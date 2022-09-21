Newscast – Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

In this newscast:
- Alaska continues to lead the nation in its homicide rate for women killed by men
- Former attorney general Ed Sniffen is indicted for sexual abuse of a minor
- State forestry officials consider a new timber sale on Prince of Wales Island
- Officials says residents of more than a dozen coastal communities recovering from the weekend’s storm should boil their drinking water
- Residents of Shaktoolik say life is gradually returning to normal after the storm
- The Alaska Marine Highway System ferry Columbia won’t be back in service this winter
- Ketchikan High School gets chosen as the only high school in Alaska with rights to perform the Broadway version of the Disney musical “Frozen”