Newscast – Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

In this newscast:

  • Alaska continues to lead the nation in its homicide rate for women killed by men
  • Former attorney general Ed Sniffen is indicted for sexual abuse of a minor
  • State forestry officials consider a new timber sale on Prince of Wales Island
  • Officials says residents of more than a dozen coastal communities recovering from the weekend’s storm should boil their drinking water
  • Residents of Shaktoolik say life is gradually returning to normal after the storm
  • The Alaska Marine Highway System ferry Columbia won’t be back in service this winter
  • Ketchikan High School gets chosen as the only high school in Alaska with rights to perform the Broadway version of the Disney musical “Frozen”

