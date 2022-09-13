Steve Haycox never gets tired of writing about Alaska history. It’s a state with many a political page-turner. And Mary Peltola’s swearing-in ceremony in Washington D.C. this afternoon is just another example.

On Juneau Afternoon today, Haycox reflects on the unique political circumstances that led to Peltola’s election as the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress – a wild ride that’s still far from over.

Also, on today’s program:

Why there’s a lot at stake on October 4th ballot for Juneau’s trail system.

The first annual Babefest, four nights of entertainment showcasing the talents of Alaska women.

Rhonda McBride hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

For more information about Juneau Afternoon or to schedule time on the show, email juneauafternoon@ktoo.org. Please schedule early. The show is often booked one to two weeks in advance.