KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Crystal Saloon holds Juneau’s first Babefest concert series.

Air date: Tuesday, September 13, 2022 — Alaska historian Steve Haycox on Mary Peltola’s Congressional swearing-in ceremony. Juneau trail system initiatives on the October 4th ballot. First annual Babefest launches tomorrow with a Joni Mitchell retrospective.

Guests: Taylor Vidic, Crystal Saloon stage and marketing manager. June Bunch, singer-songwriter.
Juneau’s first Babefest, which features four nights of feminine focused entertainment, includes a Joni Mitchell retrospective, a “Babes and their Ballads” concert, a performance of “The Vagina Monologues”  and an open mic and market night, with local artisans selling their wares.

 

 

 

Air date: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications