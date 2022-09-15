Crystal Saloon holds Juneau’s first Babefest concert series.

Guests: Taylor Vidic, Crystal Saloon stage and marketing manager. June Bunch, singer-songwriter.
Juneau’s first Babefest, which features four nights of feminine focused entertainment, includes a Joni Mitchell retrospective, a “Babes and their Ballads” concert, a performance of “The Vagina Monologues” and an open mic and market night, with local artisans selling their wares.
Air date: Tuesday, September 13, 2022
- Full show: Alaska historian Steve Haycox on Mary Peltola’s Congressional swearing-in ceremony. Juneau trail system initiatives on the October 4th ballot. First annual Babefest launches tomorrow with a Joni Mitchell retrospective.
- Part 1: Steve Haycox: The curious history of Alaska’s U.S. House seat.
- Part 2: Joni Mitchell retrospective concert, a longtime dream of Teri Tibbett.
- Part 3: Why Trail Mix and the Juneau Park Foundation support Propositions 2 and 3.