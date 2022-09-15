Joni Mitchell retrospective concert, a longtime dream of Teri Tibbett.

For years, Teri Tibbett wanted to get a group of singers together to do a concert featuring Joni Mitchell songs. At the Crystal Saloon in Juneau this week, that dream will finally come true.
Tibbett says, as an aspiring singer and performer in the 1960’s, Mitchell was a role model for her, because there were very few women who wrote and performed their own songs back then.
Tibbett says she’s happy to finally honor Mitchell, who turns 79 this November. She’s one of several singers performing songs in at an all Joni Mitchell concert, that’s part of Babefest.
Air date: Tuesday, September 13, 2022
- Full show: Alaska historian Steve Haycox on Mary Peltola’s Congressional swearing-in ceremony. Juneau trail system initiatives on the October 4th ballot. First annual Babefest launches tomorrow with a Joni Mitchell retrospective.
- Part 1: Steve Haycox: The curious history of Alaska’s U.S. House seat.
- Part 2: Crystal Saloon holds Juneau’s first Babefest concert series.
- Part 3: Why Trail Mix and the Juneau Park Foundation support Propositions 2 and 3.