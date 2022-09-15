KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Why Trail Mix and the Juneau Park Foundation support Propositions 2 and 3.

Air date: Tuesday, September 13, 2022 — Alaska historian Steve Haycox on Mary Peltola’s Congressional swearing-in ceremony. Juneau trail system initiatives on the October 4th ballot. First annual Babefest launches tomorrow with a Joni Mitchell retrospective.

Guests: Ryan O’Shaughnessy, Executive Director Trail Mix, Inc. John Pugh, Juneau Park Foundation board member.
Proposition 2 includes money to build an additional public use cabin (Photo courtesy of Trail Mix).

On October 4th, Juneau voters will asked to approve $6.6 million in spending to upgrade Juneau’s parks and trail systems, as well as extend a temporary one percent sales tax. which would also include money for trail improvements. Why Trail Mix and the Juneau Parks Foundation supports both ballot measures.

Editors note: Organizations with other positions on Propositions 2 and 3 are also invited to share their views on Juneau Afternoon. 

Proposition 2 would allow the City and Borough of Juneau to make improvements to a trail system that’s over 200 miles (Photo courtesy of Trail Mix).

 

 

 

