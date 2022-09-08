KTOO

Newscast — Thursday, September 8, 2022

In this newscast:

  • This year’s Alaska permanent Fund Dividend payout is $3,284;
  • The new, improved COVID-19 booster is available in Juneau;
  • The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District will no longer allow transgender students to use communal bathrooms;
  • The USDA changed the way it’s making $12 million in federal grants available to Alaska communities;
  • Representative-elect Mary Peltola returned home to Bethel for few nights before she heads to Washington D.C.;
  • Alaska mushing icon Lance Mackey is dead at age 52 from throat cancer.

