Newscast — Thursday, September 8, 2022

In this newscast:
- This year’s Alaska permanent Fund Dividend payout is $3,284;
- The new, improved COVID-19 booster is available in Juneau;
- The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District will no longer allow transgender students to use communal bathrooms;
- The USDA changed the way it’s making $12 million in federal grants available to Alaska communities;
- Representative-elect Mary Peltola returned home to Bethel for few nights before she heads to Washington D.C.;
- Alaska mushing icon Lance Mackey is dead at age 52 from throat cancer.