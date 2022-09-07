If you’ve been infected with COVID-19, how long should you wait to get a vaccine booster shot? What versions of the virus does the new vaccine protect against? Where can you get the updated booster shot?
On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, the answers to those questions and an update on the prevalence of the virus in Juneau.
Also on this program:
- Kathy Kulkhorst Ruddy Awards for the arts presented Saturday.
- Gigi Monroe on September’s Juneau Drag show.
- On Garden Talk: How to divide or split perennials into multiple plants to give the roots some room to grow.
Part 1: New COVID boost shot availability in Juneau.
Although the urgency is not the same as it was in the beginning of the pandemic, the City and Borough of Juneau still maintains that the need for protection from COVID-19 still exists.
Part 2: Juneau Arts and Humanities Council: Recognizes artists, businesses and supporters of the arts.
In honor Kathy Kulkhorst Ruddy, a lover and supporter of the arts, the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council recognizes artists, local businesses and patrons of the arts each year. This year the following people will be recognized
- Bing Carrillo, Patron of the Arts
- Melissa Leeanne Bakes, Inspiration and Innovation in the Arts.
- Michael Bucy, Arts in Education.
- Charles Rohbacher, Lifetime Achievement in the Arts.
- Wooshkindein Da.aat / Lily Hope Weaver Studio, Business Leadership in the Arts
- Theater Alaska. Arts Organization
- Annie Calkins, Volunteer for the Arts