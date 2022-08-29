Newscast – Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

In this newscast:
- A little-known candidate named Buzz Kelley will advance to the general election for an Alaska seat in the U.S. Senate
- An Anchorage man shot by police on Friday now faces 19 charges including kidnapping and attempted murder
- Active duty airmen will soon be driving school buses for students at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to help with a driver shortage
- 29 students from Ukraine begin classes in the Delta-Greely School District
- A new business in Sitka offers snorkeling to tourists as an eco-friendly attraction
- Tlingit formline artist’s T-shirt design makes an appearance on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
- The National Weather Service says more atmospheric rivers are headed to the region