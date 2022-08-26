KTOO

Newscast – Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

In this newscast:

  • A former Bartlett Regional Hospital executive is in jail facing felony charges for stealing from the hospital
  • School districts across the state are facing teacher shortages
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce resigns to focus on his gubernatorial campaign
  • Environmental groups sue the Biden administration over its approval of an oil exploration program on the North Slope
  • U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski holds a hearing in Unalaska to try to spur the federal government to clean up contaminated lands conveyed to Alaska Natives
  • And the Coast Guard wraps up an investigation into an accidental stowaway aboard an Inter-Island Ferry Authority vessel

