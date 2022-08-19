KTOO

Thursday, August 18, 2022: What we know so far about ranked choice voting in Alaska. Juneau weekend weather outlook.

Benjamin Reilly (left) is based at the East West Center, a think tank in Honolulu. Glenn Wright teaches political science at the University of Alaska Southeast. Together they are studying how ranked choice voting affects Alaska’s political landscape (Photo by Rhonda McBride).

Last September, an Australian political scientist was on Juneau Afternoon to talk about his plans to study ranked choice voting in Alaska.

Benjamin Reilly is back in the state to continue his research into a system of voting that he knows a lot about from personal experience. Australians have had ranked choice voting for more than a century.

Reilly has teamed up with Glenn Wright, an assistant professor of political science at the University of Alaska Southeast.

On Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, the two will give an update on their research, as well as analysis of Tuesday’s historic primary election.

Also on this show:  the weekend weather outlook from the Juneau National Weather Service forecast team and the latest on the atmospheric river system that pushed into the panhandle.

Part 1: Analysis of Tuesday's ranked choice voting.

Guests: Benjamin Reilly, East West Center. Glenn Wright, University of Alaska Southeast.
 

As political scientists, Benjamin Reilly and Glenn Wright hope to test the theory that ranked choice voting will help to bridge the divide between party extremes and give voters in the middle more of a voice (Photo by Rhonda McBride).

As they say politics is Alaska’s favorite sport. And as political scientists, Benjamin Reilly and Glenn Wright are big fans. Here’s their analysis of Alaska’s transition to ranked choice voting.

Part 2: August 18: Weekend Weather Outlook.

Guests: Kimberly Vaughan, Juneau National Weather Service Forecaster
Kimberly Vaughan is a forecaster on the National Weather Service’s Juneau team (Photo courtesy of NWS-Juneau).

The weather seesaw swings briefly to drier weather for a few days, and then tilts back to more rain. Kimberly Vaughan, a forecaster on the Juneau National Weather Service team, also looks at rainfall totals for August.

 

 

