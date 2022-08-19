Last September, an Australian political scientist was on Juneau Afternoon to talk about his plans to study ranked choice voting in Alaska.

Benjamin Reilly is back in the state to continue his research into a system of voting that he knows a lot about from personal experience. Australians have had ranked choice voting for more than a century.

Reilly has teamed up with Glenn Wright, an assistant professor of political science at the University of Alaska Southeast.

On Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, the two will give an update on their research, as well as analysis of Tuesday’s historic primary election.

Also on this show: the weekend weather outlook from the Juneau National Weather Service forecast team and the latest on the atmospheric river system that pushed into the panhandle.

