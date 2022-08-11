Newscast – Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

In this newscast:
- The families of four cruise passengers killed in a floatplane crash sue Holland America Line
- A federal court rules that the National Marine Fisheries Services improperly approved a troll fisher for king salmon in Southeast Alaska
- OBI Seafoods in Petersburg hits pink salmon processing milestone for the summer
- A brown bear and three cubs have taken up residence in Kodiak
- A tribe in Washington state builds a tsunami refuge tower
- Organizations are getting creative in their education around the upcoming ranked-choice voting election