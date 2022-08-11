KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

by

In this newscast:

  • The families of four cruise passengers killed in a floatplane crash sue Holland America Line
  • A federal court rules that the National Marine Fisheries Services improperly approved a troll fisher for king salmon in Southeast Alaska
  • OBI Seafoods in Petersburg hits pink salmon processing milestone for the summer
  • A brown bear and three cubs have taken up residence in Kodiak
  • A tribe in Washington state builds a tsunami refuge tower
  • Organizations are getting creative in their education around the upcoming ranked-choice voting election

Jeremy Hsieh

Local News Reporter, KTOO

I dig into questions about the forces and institutions that shape Juneau, big and small, delightful and outrageous. What stirs you up about how Juneau is built and how the city works?

