Ketchikan Borough Assembly passes reforms aimed at boosting housing supply

The Ketchikan Borough Assembly passed a four-pronged measure Monday aimed at alleviating the area’s housing crunch.

Starting in mid-August, Ketchikan’s borough will allow four-plexes to be built in medium- or high-density residential zones without a public Planning Commission hearing as long as there’s at least one parking space available for each unit. That includes most residential lots within Ketchikan city limits, with the exception of the Shoreline Drive neighborhood and some undeveloped lots near Ketchikan Lakes.

Applications for triplexes in low-density zones, largely outside city limits, will also bypass a public hearing as long as they adhere to the same parking requirement.

Residents will also be allowed to build so-called “detached accessory dwelling units,” which are small homes that share a lot with a larger home without a public hearing.

The measure also shrinks the necessary lot size for a custom residential zoning system known as a “planned unit development” from two acres to 10,000 square feet, or about a quarter of an acre. Borough officials say that could allow for the development of tiny home parks within the borough.

Developer Bruce Hattrick welcomed the plan during the Aug. 1 assembly meeting. He said Ketchikan’s steep, rocky terrain makes it difficult and expensive to develop new lots.

“I think it would help you a lot in the city of Ketchikan or even the whole borough, if you could be able to put more housing on the lot you already have. I mean, you’ve got to do something to alleviate the housing crisis,” he said.

Assembly member David Landis said he’d heard no pushback on the plan.

“This is what we asked for. And this is what we got and I haven’t heard anyone that doesn’t think this is a good idea,” he said.

The housing reforms passed unanimously.