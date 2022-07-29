KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Shéiyi X̱aat Hít Youth Shelter reaches one-year milestone.

Air date: Friday, July 29, 2022 — Ironman Alaska: The final stretch. Update on CBJ’s youth shelter. Juneau Audubon Society spotlights Wood Ducks.

Guests: Jorden Nigro. Zach Gordon Youth Services Manager
It was only a year ago that the City and Borough of Juneau opened up Shéiyi X̱aat Hít, also known as the Spruce Root House. The youth shelter is run in partnership with the Tlingit-Haida Regional Housing Authority and has begun to make inroads in helping  young people who have either run away from family, or have no place to call home.

