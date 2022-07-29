Alaska’s first monkeypox case recorded in Anchorage

Alaska has recorded its first case of monkeypox.

Anchorage Health Department officials say the person who tested positive is an Anchorage resident and is isolating at home. Officials say the person did not require hospitalization and was a close contact of a person who recently traveled out of state.

Monkeypox is a viral disease transmitted generally through skin-to-skin contact, contact with monkeypox sores or through contaminated bedding or clothing. It produces fever, muscle aches and chills and can lead to a rash resembling pus-filled blisters.

There is currently a vaccine for monkeypox, but it is prioritized for people who are in close contact with another positive case. Vaccines are not recommended for the general public, health officials say.

As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control says positive monkeypox cases have been detected in 46 other states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

This is a developing story.