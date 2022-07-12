KTOO

Filing period opens Friday for Juneau municipal election

A ballot packet for Juneau’s 2020 by-mail election. (Photo by Adelyn Baxter/KTOO)

The window to file to run for local government in Juneau opens on Friday.

Anyone who is a qualified voter and has been a Juneau resident for at least a year can run for a seat on the Juneau Assembly or the school board. The application deadline is July 25. 

Positions up for grabs include two school board seats and three assembly seats — one areawide and one each in districts 1 and 2. All seats have staggered, three-year terms. 

The terms of Assembly Members Carole Triem, Greg Smith, and Wade Bryson are up this fall. Triem has declared an intent to run again, and Bryson told KTOO he plans to as well. Smith has not yet responded to requests for comments.

School Board members Deedie Sorensen and Emil Mackey are also up for reelection, if they chose to run again.

People who want to run must fill out declarations of candidacy forms and collect 25 signatures from registered voters on a nominating petition. An official candidate statement is also required, which includes questions about personal history and the candidate’s position on municipal issues.

The required forms can be found at the Municipal Clerk’s Office or the CBJ elections webpage.

Ballots for local elections will be mailed out in September. Juneau’s election is Oct. 4.

Yvonne Krumrey

Local News Reporter, KTOO

Juneau is built on hidden and assumed layers of power and access, influencing how we interact with identity, with the law and with each other. I bring you stories of the gaps in access to power, and those who are working to close those gaps.

