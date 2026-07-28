11 candidates vie for local office in Juneau’s fall municipal election

Eight candidates are vying for three open seats on the Juneau Assembly during this fall’s local election. Three people are running for two open seats on the school board.

The candidate filing period for Juneau’s October municipal election closed on Monday afternoon.

For Assembly, three people are running for the open area-wide Assembly seat: incumbent Paul Kelly, Brad Sapp and James McCants.

Former Deputy City Manager Mila Cosgrove is running uncontested for the Assembly District 1 seat. That district encompasses Lemon Creek, downtown Juneau, Thane and Douglas.

Joyce Niven, David Morris, Karla Hart and Malachi Thorington are running for the Assembly District 2 seat, which encompasses most of the Mendenhall Valley and Out the Road.

Although candidates must live within the district they’re running for, they represent the entire community once elected. All voters can decide on all seats on the ballot.

The open District 1 and 2 seats are currently filled by Assembly members Alicia Hughes-Skandijs and Christine Woll. Neither is running for reelection.

For the school board, incumbents David Noon and Britteny Cioni-Haywood are running for reelection for two open seats against challenger Christine Johnson.

Ballots will be mailed to registered voters beginning on Sept. 18 and must be postmarked or returned by Tuesday, Oct. 6.

As the election nears, KTOO will provide more in-depth coverage about each candidate’s background and stance on key topics in our election guide.