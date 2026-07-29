Assembly rejects bonds to upgrade Juneau’s schools and wastewater system again

For the second year in a row, the Juneau Assembly has rejected putting two bond debt proposals on the local election ballot.

The bonds would have helped fund $25 million worth of critical repairs and upgrades to Juneau’s schools and the city’s water and sewer systems. Last year, the Assembly similarly voted against putting nearly identical bond questions on the 2025 ballot.

Assembly member Maureen Hall voted against both on Monday night. She argued that now was not the time to put the questions on the ballot, given the city’s financial issues, among other concerns.

“I’m a very strong supporter of maintaining our facilities and of our schools,” she said. “As much as I hate to kick this can down the road, I think that it is far more important that we stabilize our revenue.”

Rebecca Braun, a resident who testified on the topic at the meeting, agreed and said putting them on the ballot may overwhelm voters. Two different citizen initiatives are already slated to be on the ballot this fall asking whether to raise the city’s cap on the local property tax rate and add a new seasonal sales tax for the city’s recreational facilities.

“We should prioritize the initiatives that are already on the ballot, and that will help stabilize the foundation of our revenue stream for the long term,” she said.

Assembly member Nano Brooks was the only member to vote in favor of putting both bond debt proposals on the ballot. He argued the repairs are needed and the decision about whether to fund them should ultimately be up to the voters.

“The purpose of these bonds are to ask the people directly and explain to them what kind of work needs to be done, and lay it all out there instead of trying to apply a broad tax that can be used for anything,” he said.

The Assembly voted down the school bond 5-2, with Brooks and Alicia Hughes-Skandijs voting in favor. The wastewater bond was voted down 6-1, with Brooks as the lone supporter.

Both questions were postponed another year, meaning they will likely be back on the table for discussion next election cycle. Ballots for this year’s local election will be mailed to registered voters beginning on Sept. 18 and must be postmarked or returned by Tuesday, Oct. 6.