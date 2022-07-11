KTOO

Environment | Juneau | Weather

Super Scooper firefighting planes stop over in Juneau

Two super scooper aerial firefighting planes on the ground at Juneau International Airport on July 9, 2022. The planes stopped in Juneau on their way to fight fires in Alaska’s Interior. (Photo by Jennifer Pemberton / KTOO)

Against Juneau’s gray skies this weekend, the bright yellow planes that landed at Juneau International Airport were a spectacle.

They are DeHavilland CL-415EAF firefighting planes — known as Super Scoopers because they can skim the surface of bodies of water and refill their 1,400-gallon tanks. Each has a two-person crew.

The planes are headed to the Fairbanks area to fight fires. They were supposed to leave on Sunday but were weathered in for an extra day. They’re expected to leave Juneau on Monday afternoon.

The Scoopers are owned and deployed by Bridger Aerospace, a company in Montana that contracts with the U.S. Forest Service for firefighting. The planes are specially designed for that purpose and cost $30 million each.

Jennifer Pemberton

Managing Editor, KTOO

I bring stories from the community into the KTOO newsroom so that all of our reporting matters. I want to hear my community’s struggles and its wins reflected in our coverage. Does our reporting reflect your experience in Juneau?

