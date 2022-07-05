Alaska Democratic Party director arrested, charged with DUI

Alaska State Troopers arrested Lindsay Kavanaugh, executive director of the Alaska Democratic Party, for allegedly driving while intoxicated over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Officials with the party confirmed the arrest on Tuesday.

“I am disappointed that my friend and colleague may have exercised poor judgment while on personal leave and jeopardized the safety of herself and others,” said party chair Mike Wenstrup. “As executive director, Lindsay’s performance to date has been exemplary. I remain confident in her ability to perform her responsibilities as she continues to move the Alaska Democratic Party forward.”

According to Troopers’ account, an officer stopped Kavanaugh’s car about 1:20 a.m. Saturday for moving violations on the Sterling Highway south of Soldotna.

The officer believed Kavanaugh was driving under the influence, but Kavanaugh refused to submit to a breath test, the dispatch states. After being arrested and taken to the trooper post, troopers say she unplugged some equipment.

Kavanaugh, who became the Democratic Party’s director in 2019, has been charged with three misdemeanors, including DUI, criminal mischief and refusing to submit to a chemical test.

Online court records list the charges, but an arraignment has not yet been scheduled. Kavanaugh did not return a phone call seeking comment, and no attorney is listed online.