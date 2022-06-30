Newscast – Thursday, June 30, 2022

In this newscast:
- Fire management agencies raise Alaska’s wildfire-fighting preparedness level to its highest tier
- Anchorage authorities shut down the makeshift homeless shelter in the Sullivan Arena after two years
- Opponents of mandatory real estate sales price disclosures in Juneau turn in more than 500 more signatures for their repeal effort
- State authorities report 172 cases of COVID-19 in Juneau last week
- The cruise ship that hit an iceberg in Alaska arrives in Seattle for repairs
- Friends and colleagues remember Juneau’s Dennis Egan
- The National Weather Service issues a flood warning for the Taku River area
- City officials ask Mendenhall Valley residents to conserve water because of sustained dry weather affecting water storage