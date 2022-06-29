Every garden has a story. And the Jensen-Olson Arboretum has quite a history that is being celebrated in an exhibit at the City Museum.

On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a preview of the museum’s First Friday presentation, which features an extensive slide show of the garden.

Also, on this program:

More First Friday fare, from the Juneau Arts and Humanity Council.

And in this week’s Garden Talk with Ed Buyarski, some advice on watering your plant in hot weather.

