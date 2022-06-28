Newscast – Tuesday, June 28, 2022

In this newscast:
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoes out $780 million from the state budget bill and signs it
- A 13-year-old girl is hospitalized after a being hit by a car in downtown Juneau
- Former Juneau mayor and state senator Dennis Egan dies at age 75
- Juneau residents rally against the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade
- The cruise ship that hit an iceberg in Alaska is skipping port calls and returning to Seattle
- The state Supreme Court says Republican Tara Sweeney won’t be on the August special election ballot for U.S. House
- Ketchikan’s local Republican Party chapter censures Congressional candidate Sarah Palin over her reversal as governor on the so-called “bridge to nowhere”
- A float plane with seven people crashes in Lake Iliamna