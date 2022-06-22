KTOO

Newscast — Wednesday, June 22, 2022

In this newscast:

  • University of Alaska Southeast will offer a free option for Alaska Native language courses this fall;
  • Southeast Alaska’s ferry link to northern British Columbia resumed on Monday after nearly three years out of service;
  • One of the first Alaska grants from the historic $1.2 trillion dollar federal infrastructure bill is going to replace a 100-year old railroad bridge on the route from Anchorage to Fairbanks;
  • Team “Pure and Wild,” a 3-man crew from Seattle aboard a 44-foot Riptide monohull, won the 2022 Race to Alaska.

Claire Stremple

Alaska News Reporter, KTOO

I believe every Alaskan has a right to timely information about their health and health systems, and their natural environment and its management. My goal is to report thoughtful stories that inform, inspire and quench the curiosity of listeners across the state.

