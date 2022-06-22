Newscast — Wednesday, June 22, 2022

In this newscast:
- University of Alaska Southeast will offer a free option for Alaska Native language courses this fall;
- Southeast Alaska’s ferry link to northern British Columbia resumed on Monday after nearly three years out of service;
- One of the first Alaska grants from the historic $1.2 trillion dollar federal infrastructure bill is going to replace a 100-year old railroad bridge on the route from Anchorage to Fairbanks;
- Team “Pure and Wild,” a 3-man crew from Seattle aboard a 44-foot Riptide monohull, won the 2022 Race to Alaska.