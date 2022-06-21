Newscast — Tuesday, June 21, 2022

In this newscast:
- Young kids in Juneau could get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week;
- The Zach Gordon Youth Center hosted its third Youth Pride Party to celebrate queer kids;
- The North Pacific Fishery Management Council recommended further study after hours of testimony urging action to curb chinook and chum salmon bycatch in the Bering Sea trawl fisheries;
- Governor Mike Dunleavy says he plans to decide soon whether to sign a bill that would give state recognition to Alaska’s 229 federally recognized tribes.