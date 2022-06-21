KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast — Tuesday, June 21, 2022

by

In this newscast:

  • Young kids in Juneau could get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week;
  • The Zach Gordon Youth Center hosted its third Youth Pride Party to celebrate queer kids;
  • The North Pacific Fishery Management Council recommended further study after hours of testimony urging action to curb chinook and chum salmon bycatch in the Bering Sea trawl fisheries;
  • Governor Mike Dunleavy says he plans to decide soon whether to sign a bill that would give state recognition to Alaska’s 229 federally recognized tribes.

Claire Stremple

Alaska News Reporter, KTOO

I believe every Alaskan has a right to timely information about their health and health systems, and their natural environment and its management. My goal is to report thoughtful stories that inform, inspire and quench the curiosity of listeners across the state.

Member support ensures trusted, fact-based news is always available for you and your neighbors. Support your reliable news source today. Donate to KTOO.
Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications