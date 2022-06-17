KTOO

Newscast – Friday, June 17, 2022

by

In this newscast:

  • The Juneau School District shares more about how floor sealant was served to students instead of milk
  • Candidates who did poorly in the congressional special primary election are weighing if they’ll still run in the regular election
  • Voters in Southeast Alaska favored independent Al Gross and Democrat Mary Peltola
  • Capstone Clinic is closing its public testing sites at the end of the month
  • Firefighting crews are standing by to respond to more Interior wildfires with lightning in the forecast
  • Higher fuel prices are driving up barge prices and retail prices across Southeast Alaska
  • The Juneau Black Awareness Association celebrates Juneteenth on Sunday

