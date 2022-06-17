Newscast – Friday, June 17, 2022

In this newscast:
- The Juneau School District shares more about how floor sealant was served to students instead of milk
- Candidates who did poorly in the congressional special primary election are weighing if they’ll still run in the regular election
- Voters in Southeast Alaska favored independent Al Gross and Democrat Mary Peltola
- Capstone Clinic is closing its public testing sites at the end of the month
- Firefighting crews are standing by to respond to more Interior wildfires with lightning in the forecast
- Higher fuel prices are driving up barge prices and retail prices across Southeast Alaska
- The Juneau Black Awareness Association celebrates Juneteenth on Sunday