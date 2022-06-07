KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast — Tuesday, June 7, 2022

by

In this newscast:

  • It’s Walter Harper Day and a monument to the Koyukon Athabaskan who was the first person to summit Denali will be installed in Fairbanks;
  • Kind salmon fishing is no longer allowed for the early run in the Kenai River due to low salmon counts;
  • Data from the Gulf of Alaska’s sea floor could answer questions about the effects of bottom trawling;
  • A national nonprofit is helping Alaska foster children appeal a court decision that allows the state’s health department to spend their social security benefits.

Claire Stremple

Alaska News Reporter, KTOO

I believe every Alaskan has a right to timely information about their health and health systems, and their natural environment and its management. My goal is to report thoughtful stories that inform, inspire and quench the curiosity of listeners across the state.

KTOO is powered by you. Become a member today!
Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications