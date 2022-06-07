Newscast — Tuesday, June 7, 2022

In this newscast:
- It’s Walter Harper Day and a monument to the Koyukon Athabaskan who was the first person to summit Denali will be installed in Fairbanks;
- Kind salmon fishing is no longer allowed for the early run in the Kenai River due to low salmon counts;
- Data from the Gulf of Alaska’s sea floor could answer questions about the effects of bottom trawling;
- A national nonprofit is helping Alaska foster children appeal a court decision that allows the state’s health department to spend their social security benefits.