Newscast – Monday, June 6, 2022

In this newscast:
- Alaska’s health commissioner plans to end the COVID-19 emergency order on July 1
- Gun safety advocates lobby U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski for gun safety legislation
- A climber dies trying to summit Denali
- The state has sold the ferry Malaspina to Alaska businessmen
- Wrangell’s Trident Seafood plant will stay closed for the third year in a row
- The average sale price of homes in Alaska rose nearly 9% last year
- Organizers in Juneau turn in petition signatures for a referendum to repeal mandatory disclosure of real estate sales prices
- Juneau voters may not get the final say this October on a plan to stop taxing sales of food
- Trail users are concerned about how a proposed disc golf course around the Treadwell Mine Historic Site and Trail will affect them