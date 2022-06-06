KTOO

Newscast – Monday, June 6, 2022

In this newscast:

  • Alaska’s health commissioner plans to end the COVID-19 emergency order on July 1
  • Gun safety advocates lobby U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski for gun safety legislation
  • A climber dies trying to summit Denali
  • The state has sold the ferry Malaspina to Alaska businessmen
  • Wrangell’s Trident Seafood plant will stay closed for the third year in a row
  • The average sale price of homes in Alaska rose nearly 9% last year
  • Organizers in Juneau turn in petition signatures for a referendum to repeal mandatory disclosure of real estate sales prices
  • Juneau voters may not get the final say this October on a plan to stop taxing sales of food
  • Trail users are concerned about how a proposed disc golf course around the Treadwell Mine Historic Site and Trail will affect them

Jeremy Hsieh

Local News Reporter, KTOO

I dig into questions about the forces and institutions that shape Juneau, big and small, delightful and outrageous. What stirs you up about how Juneau is built and how the city works?

