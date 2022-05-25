The yin and the yang of two Alaska Writers, Heather Lende and Leigh Newman.

Leigh Newman and Heather Lende are both well known Alaska storytellers, yet they seem very different. Newman has a gritty, in-your-face style, while Lende writes with warmth and nuance. Both have one thing in common in their work: a love of authenticity and a passion for telling stories about real Alaskans.

Both women talk about their latest books — Lende’s Of Bears and Ballots, a look at adventures/misadventures of navigating small town politics — and Newman’s Nobody Gets Out Alive, a collection of hard scrabble stories about fearless Alaskan women.

Air date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022