The yin and the yang of two Alaska Writers, Heather Lende and Leigh Newman.

Air date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022 — Juneau Lyric Opera performs Siegfried. Juneau Youth Sailing classes. Alaskan authors Heather Lende and Leigh Newman.

Guests: Heather Lende, Alaska Writer Laureate. Leigh Newman, author of Nobody Gets Out Alive
 

Leigh Newman and Heather Lende are both well known Alaska storytellers, yet they seem very different. Newman has a gritty, in-your-face style, while Lende writes with warmth and nuance. Both have one thing in common in their work: a love of authenticity and a passion for telling stories about real Alaskans.

Both women talk about their latest books — Lende’s Of Bears and Ballots, a look at adventures/misadventures of navigating small town politics — and Newman’s Nobody Gets Out Alive, a collection of hard scrabble stories about fearless Alaskan women.

 

Both Heather Lende and Leigh Newman write deliciously Alaskan stories, that can make you laugh but also break your heart.

