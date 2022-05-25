KTOO

Juneau Youth Sailing teaches lifelong skills.

Air date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022 — Juneau Lyric Opera performs Siegfried. Juneau Youth Sailing classes. Alaskan authors Heather Lende and Leigh Newman.

Guests: Carl Brodersen, board president, Juneau Youth Sailing.
 

When Carl Brodersen was a teen, he learned to sail through the Juneau Youth Sailing program. Now he’s passing his passion for sailing to future generations.

 

Every summer, Juneau Youth Sailing offers four full days of classes, as well as scholarships.

 

 

