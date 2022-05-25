Four men will take to the stage this Saturday to do something that’s never been done in Juneau before, let alone Alaska. They will perform Act 1. of Wagner’s famous opera, Siegfried. The Juneau Lyric Opera is presenting a concert version called, “Three Men and a Sword.”

On Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at why this German opera is both musically and physically demanding, and why it takes a lifetime of study to sing some of the roles professionally.

Also, today:

Juneau Youth Sailing program offers classes for students who are 12 and up.

Two Alaskan writers, Heather Lende and Leigh Newman, talk about their work.

Rhonda McBride hosts this Tuesday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon,Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

For more information about Juneau Afternoon or to schedule time on the show, email juneauafternoon@ktoo.org. Just a reminder: Juneau Afternoon is often booked two weeks ahead.