KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Tuesday, May 24, 2022: Juneau Lyric Opera performs Siegfried. Juneau Youth Sailing classes. Alaskan authors Heather Lende and Leigh Newman.

All of the four men performing in “Three Men and a Sword” live in different places, so they recently got together in Ohio to rehearse. From left to right: Shaun McGrath as Siegfried. Ben Malkevitch, conductor and pianist. David Cangelosi as Mime. Dr. David Miller as Votan.

Four men will take to the stage this Saturday to do something that’s never been done in Juneau before, let alone Alaska. They will perform Act 1. of Wagner’s famous opera, Siegfried.  The Juneau Lyric Opera is presenting a concert version called, “Three Men and a Sword.”

On Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at why this German opera is both musically and physically demanding, and why it takes a lifetime of study to sing some of the roles professionally.

Also, today:

  • Juneau Youth Sailing program offers classes for students who are 12 and up.
  • Two Alaskan writers, Heather Lende and Leigh Newman, talk about their work.
Rhonda McBride, Producer of Juneau Afternoon

Rhonda McBride hosts this Tuesday’s program.  You can catch Juneau Afternoon,Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3.  The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

For more information about Juneau Afternoon or to schedule time on the show, email juneauafternoon@ktoo.org. Just a reminder: Juneau Afternoon is often booked two weeks ahead.

 

Part 1: Juneau Lyric Opera: Three Men and a Sword, a test of musical athleticism

Guests: Dr. David Miller, plays Wotan. David Cangelosi, plays Mime. Shawn Stendevan, prepared English subtitles for the concert.
 

Juneau Lyric Opera’s upcoming performance of “Three Men and a Sword” is a one-time only concert. It brings the talents of three singers together and a pianist, including David Cangelosi, who has spent his whole career perfecting the role of Mime. Even though the Juneau performance is a “lite” version of Wagner’s Siegfried, Act 1, it still has a lot of heft to it, with athletic, muscular singing that packs a punch.

 

Part 2: Juneau Youth Sailing teaches lifelong skills.

Guests: Carl Brodersen, board president, Juneau Youth Sailing.
 

When Carl Brodersen was a teen, he learned to sail through the Juneau Youth Sailing program. Now he’s passing on his passion for sailing to future generations.

 

Every summer, Juneau Youth Sailing offers four full days of classes, as well as scholarships.

 

 

Part 3: The yin and the yang of two Alaska Writers, Heather Lende and Leigh Newman.

Guests: Heather Lende, Alaska Writer Laureate. Leigh Newman, author of Nobody Gets Out Alive
 

Leigh Newman and Heather Lende are both well known Alaska storytellers, yet they seem very different. Newman has a gritty, in-your-face style, while Lende writes with warmth and nuance. Both have one thing in common in their work: a love of authenticity and a passion for telling stories about real Alaskans.

Both women talk about their latest books — Lende’s Of Bears and Ballots, a look at adventures/misadventures of navigating small town politics — and Newman’s Nobody Gets Out Alive, a collection of hard scrabble stories about fearless Alaskan women.

 

Both Heather Lende and Leigh Newman write deliciously Alaskan stories, that can make you laugh but also break your heart.
Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications