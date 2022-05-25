Four men will take to the stage this Saturday to do something that’s never been done in Juneau before, let alone Alaska. They will perform Act 1. of Wagner’s famous opera, Siegfried. The Juneau Lyric Opera is presenting a concert version called, “Three Men and a Sword.”
On Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at why this German opera is both musically and physically demanding, and why it takes a lifetime of study to sing some of the roles professionally.
Also, today:
- Juneau Youth Sailing program offers classes for students who are 12 and up.
- Two Alaskan writers, Heather Lende and Leigh Newman, talk about their work.
Part 1: Juneau Lyric Opera: Three Men and a Sword, a test of musical athleticism
Juneau Lyric Opera’s upcoming performance of “Three Men and a Sword” is a one-time only concert. It brings the talents of three singers together and a pianist, including David Cangelosi, who has spent his whole career perfecting the role of Mime. Even though the Juneau performance is a “lite” version of Wagner’s Siegfried, Act 1, it still has a lot of heft to it, with athletic, muscular singing that packs a punch.
Part 2: Juneau Youth Sailing teaches lifelong skills.
When Carl Brodersen was a teen, he learned to sail through the Juneau Youth Sailing program. Now he’s passing on his passion for sailing to future generations.
Part 3: The yin and the yang of two Alaska Writers, Heather Lende and Leigh Newman.
Leigh Newman and Heather Lende are both well known Alaska storytellers, yet they seem very different. Newman has a gritty, in-your-face style, while Lende writes with warmth and nuance. Both have one thing in common in their work: a love of authenticity and a passion for telling stories about real Alaskans.
Both women talk about their latest books — Lende’s Of Bears and Ballots, a look at adventures/misadventures of navigating small town politics — and Newman’s Nobody Gets Out Alive, a collection of hard scrabble stories about fearless Alaskan women.