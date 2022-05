Juneau Lyric Opera’s upcoming performance of “Three Men and a Sword” is a one-time only concert. It brings the talents of three singers together and a pianist, including David Cangelosi, who has spent his whole career perfecting the role of Mime. Even though the Juneau performance is a “lite” version of Wagner’s Siegfried, Act 1, it still has a lot of heft to it, with athletic, muscular singing that packs a punch.

Air date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022