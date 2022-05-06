Alaska’s biggest electric utility fired new CEO less than a month after hiring him

Alaska’s largest electric utility fired its CEO less than a month after he got the job, according to court documents filed in what is now an employment dispute.

In March, Chugach Electric Association heralded its hiring of Hal Halpern as its new top executive. But by early April, Chugach had announced its board of directors was “not moving forward with employing” Halpern.

According to a document Chugach’s lawyers filed in federal court Wednesday, the company’s board terminated its employment agreement with Halpern “for cause” a little more than three weeks after both sides signed it.

It’s unclear what prompted that move, but Halpern’s employment agreement is attached to the court filing and defines “for cause” termination. It says such termination could be for things like generally failing to perform executive duties or failing to comply with directives from Chugach’s board of directors, up to criminal, unethical or inappropriate behavior.

The employment agreement also lists Halpern’s annual salary as $499,000, with a bonus up to about $125,000 a year, along with one-time moving expenses up to $88,000.

Halpern would’ve been moving to Alaska from Minnesota, where he had been the CEO of Cooperative Light & Power for three years, according to Chugach’s statement about his hiring in March.

The employment agreement says if Halpern were fired for cause, he would only get whatever pay had accrued up to that point. If he were fired without cause during a probationary period of three months, Halpern would get substantially more, including six months of separation pay.

Chugach’s court filing Wednesday notes that Halpern disputed his termination and says he sent a letter to Chugach threatening to sue in Minnesota. Chugach’s lawyers wrote that “the amount in controversy exceeds $75,000,” and they’re asking a judge to issue an order saying the case has to be arbitrated in Alaska.

Chugach’s lawyers did not respond to requests for comment, and a spokesperson for the electric utility declined to comment.

Halpern did not have an attorney listed in the case as of Friday. He did not immediately respond to a voicemail seeking comment.

Chugach employs about 460 people and provides power to more than 90,000 customers in Anchorage and the northern Kenai Peninsula.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated Halpern’s separation pay for a “without cause” firing would be 12 months pay. Because he would’ve still been in a three-month probationary period, according to the employment agreement, he would only get six months of separation pay.