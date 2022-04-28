KTOO

Newscast – Thursday, April 28, 2022

by

In this newscast:

  • The Juneau Assembly considers exempting food from the city’s sales tax
  • Alaska public health experts discuss the latest COVID trends
  • Some Juneau Assembly members are questioning the police department’s plan to buy an armored vehicle
  • Bartlett Regional Hospital has named a permanent chief behavioral health officer
  • Gov. Dunleavy reiterates his push for Alaska Permanent Fund dividends of at least $3,700
  • A state judge sets a May 3 deadline for challenges to a revised redistricting plan
  • A heli-skiing guide dies in an avalanche near Valdez
  • Tonight’s weather and aurora forecasts line up for a good show

