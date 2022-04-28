Newscast – Thursday, April 28, 2022

In this newscast:
- The Juneau Assembly considers exempting food from the city’s sales tax
- Alaska public health experts discuss the latest COVID trends
- Some Juneau Assembly members are questioning the police department’s plan to buy an armored vehicle
- Bartlett Regional Hospital has named a permanent chief behavioral health officer
- Gov. Dunleavy reiterates his push for Alaska Permanent Fund dividends of at least $3,700
- A state judge sets a May 3 deadline for challenges to a revised redistricting plan
- A heli-skiing guide dies in an avalanche near Valdez
- Tonight’s weather and aurora forecasts line up for a good show