Tlingit and Haida delegates reelect president, pass resolutions at Tribal Assembly

Delegates voted last week for their executive council and considered resolutions in the annual Tribal Assembly for the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Tribes of Alaska.

They elected the tribe’s president, six vice presidents, an associate justice, a citizen of the year and an emerging leader.

President Chalyee Éesh Richard Peterson was reelected for a fifth term at the tribe. This year he was running against Tasha Hotch, a vice president of the tribe.

There were some changes to the tribe’s vice presidents. The first vice president is now Jaqueline Pata, the CEO of Tlingit and Haida Regional Housing Authority. The previous first vice president, Catherine Edwards, is now the third vice president.

Some resolutions the delegates passed include protecting citizens from sexual violence, reducing bycatch, amending laws so Alaska Native veterans can select lands in the Tongass National Forest and mandating cultural trainings for educators in Alaska.

The full list of resolutions will be made available on the tribe’s website.

The full Tribal Assembly is available to watch on Tlingit and Haida’s Facebook page.