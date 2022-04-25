KTOO

Alaska Native Government & Policy | Southeast

Tlingit and Haida delegates reelect president, pass resolutions at Tribal Assembly

by

President Chalyee Éesh Richard Peterson. (Photo courtesy of CCTHITA)

Delegates voted last week for their executive council and considered resolutions in the annual Tribal Assembly for the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Tribes of Alaska. 

They elected the tribe’s president, six vice presidents, an associate justice, a citizen of the year and an emerging leader. 

President Chalyee Éesh Richard Peterson was reelected for a fifth term at the tribe. This year he was running against Tasha Hotch, a vice president of the tribe. 

There were some changes to the tribe’s vice presidents. The first vice president is now Jaqueline Pata, the CEO of Tlingit and Haida Regional Housing Authority. The previous first vice president, Catherine Edwards, is now the third vice president.

Some resolutions the delegates passed include protecting citizens from sexual violence, reducing bycatch, amending laws so Alaska Native veterans can select lands in the Tongass National Forest and mandating cultural trainings for educators in Alaska.

The full list of resolutions will be made available on the tribe’s website.

The full Tribal Assembly is available to watch on Tlingit and Haida’s Facebook page

Lyndsey Brollini

Local News Reporter, KTOO

I bring voices to my stories that have been historically underserved and underrepresented in news. I look at stories through a solutions-focused lens with a goal to benefit the community of Juneau and the state of Alaska.

Read next

Landless communities advocate for action at Tlingit and Haida's Tribal Assembly

Getting land to the five communities will require an amendment to ANCSA, a law that has been amended over 100 times. 

Supporters back Yup'ik name for Dillingham creek

Everyone who spoke at the Curyung Tribe’s talking circle supported changing the name of a stream that runs through Dillingham. The current name of the creek includes a slur against Indigenous women.

Ketanji Brown Jackson 2020

More than 50 Alaska Native tribes support Jackson for Supreme Court

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are pushing for a vote tonight on moving her nomination to the full Senate and hope to get Jackson confirmed before they go on Easter recess this weekend.

