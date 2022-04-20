KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Fun Home comes to Peseverance Theatre’s main stage, April 22nd to May 8th.

Air date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022 — UAS efforts to attract and keep Alaska Native students. Perseverance Theatre’s Tony Award-winning musical, Fun Home. Litter Free’s community-wide spring clean-up. Garden Talk.

Guests: Hannah Wolf, Director. Allison Mickelson, plays Big Alison.
Critics called Fun Home one of the most groundbreaking productions to hit Broadway. The play won five Tony Awards in 2015, including Best Musical. This Friday night, the play will open to Juneau audiences at Perseverance Theatre.

Fun Home is a production based on a graphic memoire from Alison Bechdel, who used cartoons to tell the story of her relationship with her gay father, as well as her own journey as a lesbian.

Perseverance Theatre’s small stage in downtown Douglas is quite different from Broadway, but the musical’s director and cast say, in some ways, the intimate setting may be even more powerful.

Air date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications