Murkowski campaign has raised $1.5M so far this year

Lisa Murkowski standing outside in a blue jacket
Sen. Lisa Murkowski after filing for reelection in Anchorage in November. (Photo by Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s reelection campaign reports that she has raised more than $1.5 million in the first three months of the year. That brings her total campaign receipts for the 2022 race to nearly $6 million.

Her best funded challenger, Kelly Tshibaka, hasn’t yet reported her results for the quarter. The filing deadline is Friday. As of last year she’d raised $1.8 million.

Both candidates are Republicans. Tshibaka has attacked Murkowski for her moderate views, such as her vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Tshibaka has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and the state Republican Party.

Murkowski is running for her fourth full term. In addition to her campaign, she has another fund — called a leadership PAC — that has half a million dollars in it. She also has allies raising money in another fund to make independent expenditures to promote her reelection. While she doesn’t have support from the state party, Murkowski has the backing of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which spends millions to keep Republicans in office.

