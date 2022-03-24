This week’s “Culture Rich Conversations” from the Black Awareness Association of Juneau will probably make you feel perplexed and amazed at the same time.

Sherry, Christina Michelle and Kelli Patterson openly share their “hair journeys” and dish on why Black hair is one of the most challenging and expensive types of hair to style.

The Patterson women also take a look at a measure working its way through the Alaska legislature, introduced by Sen. David Wilson. The Wasilla lawmaker’s bill has been referred to as the the Natural Hair Act, written to prevent discrimination based on the texture and style of your hair.

To listen to Culture Rich Conversations, tune in to KTOO Juneau 104.3 on Thursdays at 3:00 p.m. The show rebroadcasts at 7:00 p.m. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.