Thursday, March 24, 2022: The basics of Black hair: What you didn’t know…

Christina Michelle, her mother Sherry Patterson, and her sister-in-law, Kelli Patterson, are all wearing wigs in this photograph. They say they prefer to wear them, because the Juneau weather makes Black hair too difficult to manage.

This week’s “Culture Rich Conversations” from the Black Awareness Association of Juneau will probably make you feel perplexed and amazed at the same time.

Sherry, Christina Michelle and Kelli Patterson openly share their “hair journeys” and dish on why Black hair is one of the most challenging and expensive types of hair to style.

Many Black women say they use a myriad of products to manager their hair. Some of the chemicals, such as curl relaxers, are harsh.

The Patterson women also take a look at a measure working its way through the Alaska legislature, introduced by Sen. David Wilson. The Wasilla lawmaker’s bill has been referred to as the the Natural Hair Act, written to prevent discrimination based on the texture and style of your hair.

From the impact of Juneau’s damp climate on their hair —  to having to schedule a flight out of Juneau to see a stylist who knows how to work with Black hair — Christina Michelle, Sherry and Kelli Patterson explain the challenges they face on a regular basis dealing with their hair and why it’s sometimes just easier to wear a wig.

 

