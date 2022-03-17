A series of fronts are headed towards Juneau this weekend, all likely to bring more moisture. Rhonda McBride talked with Caleb Cravens, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Juneau bureau, about the long long range forecast, which is likely to be damp in the coming weeks.

Weekend weather outlook for Juneau on March 17th., 2022. Alth0ugh Juneau, as of late is receiving more rain than snow, meteorologists looked at record snowfalls on St. Patrick's Day over the years, just to show that winter could have some big surprises up its sleeve.