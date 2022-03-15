Body found belongs to Clifford White, missing in Juneau since October 2021

The body of a Juneau man who’s been missing since October of last year has been found. The State Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the body found in the Mendenhall Wetlands on March 10 is Clifford White.

White’s family reported him missing on Oct. 31. According to Juneau police, there were no search and rescue efforts for White when he was reported missing because there were no known places to search for him.

White was 29 years old and Alaska Native. He was the fifth person to go missing in Juneau last year.

White’s cousin Davina Merchant said he was outgoing and had a big heart. She said it’s been hard having him missing for five months and she’s glad he is found.

“We wanted to say thank you to the community that helped search for my cousin Clifford,” she said on behalf of the family. “We appreciate all the help and support, because there were so many that were out there everyday looking for him just as much as I did.”

White’s case is still being investigated. Anyone with information on White’s death should contact Juneau police at (907) 586-0600 or make an anonymous tip at Juneaucrimeline.com.

This story has been updated with comments from Clifford White’s cousin.